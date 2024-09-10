LSV Asset Management Sells 1,495 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $2,816,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,115.44 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,064.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,003.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

