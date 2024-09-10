LSV Asset Management Sells 18,838 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,838 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.70% of FS KKR Capital worth $38,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

