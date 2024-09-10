LSV Asset Management Sells 22,780 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Insight Enterprises worth $24,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 288.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,687,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,343,000.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NSIT opened at $201.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.74.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

