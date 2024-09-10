LSV Asset Management Sells 331,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 331,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.43% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $45,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

