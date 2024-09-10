LSV Asset Management Sells 33,300 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Timken were worth $46,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 1,905.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

Timken stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. Timken’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

