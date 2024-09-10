LSV Asset Management Sells 59,300 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.48% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $48,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,929,000 after purchasing an additional 242,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 283,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 104,026 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

