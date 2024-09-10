LSV Asset Management Sells 79,500 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 64,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 148,402 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

