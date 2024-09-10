LSV Asset Management Sells 8,000 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.67% of Service Properties Trust worth $22,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $766.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.21. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $512.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SVC

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.