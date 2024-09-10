LSV Asset Management Takes $32.56 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,002,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,559,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.59% of Mattel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Mattel by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Mattel by 14,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

MAT stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

