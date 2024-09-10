LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $49,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403,423 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $867.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,348 shares of company stock valued at $67,476. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JACK. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

Get Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.