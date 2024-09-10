LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.84% of O-I Glass worth $31,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 34,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after buying an additional 50,394 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 251,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 148,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after buying an additional 728,493 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

NYSE OI opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

