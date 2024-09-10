LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,640 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.17% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $36,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $108.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

