M3 Advisory Group LLC Acquires 29,541 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,088.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.3% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

