MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,153 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

