MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNKD. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

MannKind Trading Up 2.9 %

MNKD stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.40 and a beta of 1.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 25,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,022,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $536,167.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,294,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,457,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 25,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,022,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,915.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,912. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,744,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,598 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in MannKind by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,391,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,800 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in MannKind by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 429,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in MannKind by 1,551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 259,257 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Articles

