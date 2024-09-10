MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 602.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 72.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

