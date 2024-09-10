Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Increased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,384.51 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,399.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,367.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

