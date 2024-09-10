MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Roth Mkm upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

