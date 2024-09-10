Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 459.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

