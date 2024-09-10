Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 162,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 358,978 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $160,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 253,594 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co increased its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 25,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,751 shares of company stock valued at $53,628,156 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $405.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.57 and a 200 day moving average of $423.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

View Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.