MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 62.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,325 shares of company stock worth $276,435 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

MKSI stock opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

