Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Murphy USA worth $36,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at $196,971,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $508.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.18 and a 52 week high of $522.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.