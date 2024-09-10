Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 128.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,010 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $1,949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 312.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 139,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Nasdaq by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.4 %

NDAQ opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $74.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

