National Bank Financial Downgrades Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) to Hold

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.90.

AGI stock opened at C$24.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$27.57.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.0703561 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$386,193.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $1,595,878. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold



Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

