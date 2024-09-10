National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 3,196 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $424.26 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

