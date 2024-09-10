National Bank of Canada FI Sells 38,023 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,023 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mosaic by 9.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 289,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 140,668 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 596.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,212,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.