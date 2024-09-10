National Bank of Canada FI Sells 51,420 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,420 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.25% of Eldorado Gold worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 533,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NYSE:EGO opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

