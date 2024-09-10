National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 34.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $408,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

