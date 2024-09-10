Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 1,267 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,219 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,289 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,622 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

