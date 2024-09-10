Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 17,222 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,815.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 391,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

