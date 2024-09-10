Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

