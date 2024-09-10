Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

