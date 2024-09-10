Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of USPH opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

