Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 88.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
NYSE AVNT opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $49.47.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
