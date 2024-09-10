Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 193,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,079 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,970 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,808 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

