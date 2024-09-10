Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142,622 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

