Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 2,214 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SM Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

