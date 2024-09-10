Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile



Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

