Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 5,443 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,023,000 after buying an additional 735,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,417,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96,587 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Option Care Health by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 317.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

