Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 7,540 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

MSM opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

