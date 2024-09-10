Norden Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,855,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of INDA opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

