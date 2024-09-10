Norden Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NEE stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

