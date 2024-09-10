Norden Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 31.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 120,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

