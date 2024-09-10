Norden Group LLC Has $263,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,367,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after buying an additional 60,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Elevance Health by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

NYSE:ELV opened at $543.66 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

