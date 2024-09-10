Norden Group LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,512,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $179.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

