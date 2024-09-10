Norden Group LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group stock opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Shares of Sony Group are going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

