Norden Group LLC Sells 377 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,412,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.74.

Shares of ULTA opened at $381.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

