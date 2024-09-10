Norden Group LLC Sells 4,071 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

IBKR opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

