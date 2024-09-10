Norden Group LLC Sells 892 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 153,897 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,567,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.56.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.