Norden Group LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Norden Group LLC lessened its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BN

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.